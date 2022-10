MORE SEATING COMING TO FARMER’S MARKET

THE SIOUX CITY FARMERS MARKET HAS ADDED ADDITIONAL SEATING FOR ITS PATRONS THANKS TO DONATIONS FROM THE SIOUXLAND CHAPTER OF 100+ WOMEN WHO CARE AND DOWNTOWN PARTNERS.

TWO GREEN BENCHES HAVE BEEN PURCHASED AND PLACED ALONG THE SIDEWALK UNDER THE TREES ON THE PARKING STRIP ON TRI VIEW AVENUE.

THE BENCHES WILL PROVIDE SHADY SEATING DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS.

DOWNTOWN PARTNERS DONATED AN ADDITIONAL TWO BENCHES THAT HAVE BEEN PLACED ON ADDITIONAL PADS TOWARD THE WEST END OF THE SIDEWALK ALONG TRI VIEW AVENUE, WHICH ALSO WILL PROVIDE SHADED SEATING DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS.

THOSE BENCHES ARE BLACK IN COLOR.