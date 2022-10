GRASSLEY ANTICIPATES SPEAKING TO THOUSANDS AT LOCAL TRUMP EVENT

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY NEXT THURSDAY FOR A PRE-ELECTION RALLY.

TRUMP’S POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE SAYS THE EVENT WILL HIGHLIGHT GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY, WHO TRUMP HAS ENDORSED.

GRASSLEY ANTICIPATES HE’LL GET TO ADDRESS THE CROWD.

GRASSLEY SAYS CONCERNS ABOUT TRUMP AREN’T VERY HIGH ON THE LIST OF THE IOWANS HE MEETS.

MIKE FRANKEN, GRASSLEY’S DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT, SAYS TRUMP’S APPEARANCE SHOWS REPUBLICANS ARE IN PANIC MODE ABOUT THE RACE;

BOTH CANDIDATES MADE THEIR COMMENTS AT CAMPAIGN STOPS THURSDAY ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STATE.

