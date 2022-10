BOYS & GIRLS HOME TAILGATER FOR KIDS A BIG SUCCESS

THE RECENT TAILGATING FOR OUR KIDS EVENT HELD OCTOBER 14TH AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARRIOTT RIVERFRONT FOR THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME AND FAMILY SERVICES WAS A BIG SUCCESS.

THIS YEAR’S EVENT RAISED $170,753 FOR THE AGENCY WHILE HIGHLIGHTING THE IMPORTANCE OF MENTAL WELLNESS FOR BOTH CHILDREN AND ADULTS.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER LYNDSEY FENNELLY, A FORMER WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER, DELIVERED AN INSPIRATIONAL AND MOTIVATING PERSONAL MESSAGE ON MENTAL HEALTH.

THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME AND FAMILY SERVICES OF SIOUX CITY IS A NON-PROFIT, HUMAN SERVICE AGENCY THAT HAS CARED FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS IN SIOUXLAND SINCE 1894.