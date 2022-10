ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR LAUREL MURDER SUSPECT

AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR THE SUSPECT IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA.

42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL WILL HAVE AN ARRAIGNMENT HEARING BY VIDEO FROM LINCOLN IN CEDAR COUNTY COURT ON NOVEMBER 2ND AT 1 P.M.

JONES IS ACCUSED OF THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD IN EARLY AUGUST AT THE VICTIMS’ LAUREL HOMES.

JONES WAS A NEIGHBOR TO THE VICTIMS.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS RECEPTION AND TREATMENT CENTER IN LINCOLN.