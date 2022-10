TRUMP TO HOLD RALLY IN SIOUX CITY ON NOVEMBER 3RD

DONALD TRUMP, THE 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, WILL HOLD A POLITICAL RALLY IN SIOUX CITY NEXT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD, AT 7:00PM AT THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

TRUMP WILL DELIVER REMARKS IN SUPPORT OF HIS EFFORT TO ADVANCE THE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN AGENDA BY ENERGIZING VOTERS AND HIGHLIGHTING THE SLATE OF CANDIDATES HE HAS ENDORSED INCLUDING GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA.

PARKING LOTS FOR THE EVENT WILL OPEN AT 8 A.M. WITH GATES OPENING TO THE RALLY AT 2 P.M.

GUEST SPEAKERS WILL BEGIN AT 4 P.M. WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP EXPECTED TO SPEAK AT 7 O’CLOCK.

ENTERTAINMENT AND CONCESSIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.

YOU MAY REGISTER FOR TICKETS AT:

https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/save-america-rally-in-sioux-city-ia?utm_medium=email_hf&utm_source=ncl__&utm_campaign=20221026___sa&utm_content=__6426&_nlid=RJyuRTQtrP&_nhids=vR8pIYgQAj

