LAUREL MURDER SUSPECT RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL & BOOKED INTO JAIL

THE SUSPECT OF A QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA ON AUGUST 4TH HAS NOW BEEN DISCHARGED FROM A LINCOLN HOSPITAL AND LODGED IN JAIL.

42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL, WAS DISCHARGED FROM ST. ELIZABETH’S IN LINCOLN WEDNESDAY MORNING.

JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD.

IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF AUGUST 5TH, TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SWAT TEAM FOUND JONES WITH SIGNIFICANT BURNS WHILE THEY WERE SERVING A WARRANT AT HIS HOME IN LAUREL.

JONES WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE ST. ELIZABETH BURN CENTER WHERE HE HAS BEEN RECEIVING TREATMENT EVER SINCE.

FOLLOWING DISCHARGE, JONES WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS RECEPTION AND TREATMENT CENTER IN LINCOLN.