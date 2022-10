IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS

THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY.

A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES.

THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM REYNOLDS WINNING THE YOUTH STRAW POLL RACE FOR GOVERNOR, WITH 60% OF THE VOTE.

DEMOCRATIC DEIDRE DEJEAR HAD 31% AND LIBERTARIAN RICK STEWART PICKED UP 9%.

REPUBLICAN CHUCK GRASSLEY CAME OUT ON TOP IN THE U.S. SENATE RACE, 61%-39% OVER DEMOCRAT MICHAEL FRANKEN.

IOWA’S FOUR U.S. HOUSE RACES WERE POLLED AS WELL.

REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA PICKED UP 63% OF THE VOTE IN THE FOURTH DISTRICT, WITH DEMOCRAT RYAN MELTON AT 23% AND LIBERTY PARTY CAUCUS CANDIDATE BRYAN JACK HOLDER AT 14%.

IN THE FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, REPUBLICAN MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS DEFEATED CHRISTINA BOHANNON 58%-42%.

REPUBLICAN ASHLEY HINSON WON 66%-34% OVER LIZ MATHIS IN THE SECOND DISTRICT.

DEMOCRAT CINDY AXNE DEFEATED REPUBLICAN ZACH NUNN IN IOWA’S THIRD DISTRICT, 56%-44%.