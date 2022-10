FEENSTRA CONCERNED OVER OIL RESERVES DRAW DOWN

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY, WHERE HE RECEIVED THE ENDORSEMENT OF THE U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN HIS BID FOR A NEW TERM IN OFFICE.

JOHN KIRCHNER OF THE CHAMBER SAYS FEENSTRA UNDERSTANDS THE MAJOR ECONOMIC ISSUES FACING AMERICA TODAY:

FEENSTRA, A REPUBLICAN FROM HULL, IOWA, ADDRESSED SOME OF THOSE ISSUES, INCLUDING PRESIDENT BIDEN’S DECISION TO DRAW DOWN THE NATION’S OIL RESERVES BECAUSE OF HIGH GAS PRICES:

FEENSTRA SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS DEPENDING TOO MUCH ON FOREIGN OIL WHILE DOWNGRADING OUR DOMESTIC PETROLEUM BASE IN FAVOR OF ELECTRIC CARS:

HE SAYS USING OUR DOMESTIC OIL RESERVES IS A SHORT TERM FIX, BECAUSE OPEC HAS SAID THEY WILL REDUCE PRODUCTION:

FEENSTRA MADE HIS COMMENTS AT SIOUX CITY’S GUARANTEE ROOFING, A LOCAL COMPANY IMPACTED BY SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES, INFLATION AND A WORKFORCE SHORTAGE.