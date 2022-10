WOODBURY COUNTY’S PRIVATE WELLS ARE RUNNING DRY

THE ONGOING DROUGHT IS LEADING TO A NUMBER OF WOODBURY COUNTY PRIVATE DRINKING WATER WELLS THAT ARE LOW OR RUNNING DRY.

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS NOT EXPERIENCED THESE EXTREME DROUGHT CONDITIONS SINCE 2013.

PRIVATE WELL OWNERS NEED TO BE AWARE THAT SHALLOW SANDPOINT WELLS ARE DIRECTLY IMPACTED SINCE THEY DRAW FROM THE WATER TABLE, WHICH IS RECHARGED FROM RAIN AND NEARBY STREAM FLOW.

WITH THE INCREASE IN DRY WELLS, IT HAS BEEN INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT FOR OUR LOCAL CERTIFIED WELL DRILLERS TO KEEP UP WITH THE DEMAND FOR NEW WELLS.

RESIDENTS CAN HELP BY VOLUNTARILY REDUCING WATER USAGE.

THIS IS ESPECIALLY IMPORTANT FOR THOSE WHO DEPEND ON PRIVATE WELLS.

THAT INCLUDES FIXING LEAKY PLUMBING AND TAKING SHORTER SHOWERS, PLUS RUNNING DISHWASHERS AND WASHING MACHINES ONLY WITH FULL LOADS.

AVOID WASHING VEHICLES OR POWER-WASHING HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS USING YOUR PRIVATE WATER WELL.