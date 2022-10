SEARCH FOR ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT EXPANDS

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE SUSPECT WANTED FOR THE ARMED ROBBERY OF THE CHECK INTO CASH BUSINESS AT 1760 HAMILTON BOULEVARD MONDAY MORNING.

POLICE DECRIBE THE SUSPECT AS A DARK SKINNED MALE AROUND 5’9″ TALL, 160 POUNDS WHO WAS WEARING A BLACK JACKET, JEANS AND PULLOVER NECK COVERING USED AS A MASK AND CAP.

THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BUSINESS AROUND 10AM, POINTED A HANDGUN AT THE TWO EMPLOYEES AND DEMANDED CASH.

HE FLED THE STORE ON FOOT WITH A WHITE TRASHBAG CONTAINING THE MONEY.

THE MALE SUSPECT MAY BE THE SAME PERSON WHO IS WANTED FOR THE ARMED ROBBERY OF THE BLUFFS STOP GAS STATION AT 300 1ST AVENUE IN SGT. BLUFF SATURDAY NIGHT AROUND 7 P.M.

THAT SUSPECT USED A SIMILAR STYLE WEAPON AND HAS A SIMILAR PHYSICAL DESCRIPTION.

A THIRD RECENT ARMED ROBBERY AT THE FOOD AND FUEL IN DAKOTA CITY MAY ALSO BE RELATED.