IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL UNDERWAY

SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S FALL 2022 IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL TAKES PLACE TODAY.

THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS ACROSS IOWA WILL CAST BALLOTS FOR THEIR PREFERRED

CANDIDATES FOR U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE, AND IOWA GOVERNOR.

MORE THAN 190 SCHOOLS HAVE REGISTERED TO PARTICIPATE.

THE IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL IS OPEN TO ANY K-12 SCHOOL IN THE STATE, AS WELL AS CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS AND YOUTH GROUPS.

LOCALLY, HOLY CROSS-BLESSED SACRAMENT CENTER ON JACKSON STREET IS PARTICIPATING.

OTHER AREA SCHOOLS TAKING PART INCLUDE LAWTON BRONSON, WESTWOOD, REMSEN ST. MARY’S, ORANGE CITY CHRISTIAN AND MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN REMSEN UNION.