GREENWELL UPDATES SCHOOL SUPT. SEARCH

THE SEARCH FOR SIOUX CITY’S NEXT PUBLIC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT IS CONTINUING.

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL GAVE AN UPDATE AT MONDAY NIGHT’S BOARD MEETING:

GREENWELL SAYS THE OFFICIAL APPLICATION PROCESS HAS NOW BEEN LAUNCHED:

THE BOARD WILL START REVIEWING APPLICATIONS WITH THEIR SEARCH FIRM AROUND JANUARY 5TH TO NARROW THE FIELD:

THOSE FINALISTS WITH MEET WITH SCHOOL STAFF AND THE PUBLIC.

GREENWELL SAYS THE BOARD MEMBERS WILL NOT BE ENDORSING ANY OF THE APPLICANTS:

THE SURVEY RESULTS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S WEBSITE.