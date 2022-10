GRASSLEY UPSET OVER USE OF U.S. OIL RESERVES

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE IS NOT TOO WORRIED ABOUT THE COUNTRY’S OIL RESERVES BEING DEPLETED BY PRESIDENT BIDEN EFFORTS TO STEM THE RISING PRICE OF A GALLON OF GASOLINE:

GRASSLEY IS UPSET THOUGH, ABOUT THE NEED TO EVEN TAP INTO THOSE RESERVES:

GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S TAKEN JUST TWO YEARS FOR AMERICA TO GO FROM BEING AN ENERGY INDEPENDENT NATION TO A DEPENDENT ONE:

GRASSLEY MADE HIS REMARKS DURING HIS WEEKLY INTERVIEW WITH IOWA NEWS DIRECTORS.