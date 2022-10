EMERSON MAN FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES IN DAKOTA COUNTY

AN EMERSON, NEBRASKA MAN IS FACING CRIMINAL ACCUSATIONS THAT HE PLANTED A CAMERA IN THE BATHROOM OF THE TOWN’S NEW GROCERY STORE.

21-YEAR-OLD MIGUEL VASQUEZ WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 15TH AND CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF UNLAWFUL INTRUSION IN DAKOTA COUNTY COURT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT VASQUEZ WAS AN EMPLOYEE OF THE POST 60 MARKET AND ALLEGEDLY PLANTED THE HIDDEN VIDEO RECORDING DEVICE IN THE STORE’S RESTROOM.

IT WAS DISCOVERED BY ANOTHER EMPLOYEE ON OCTOBER 14TH AND REPORTED TO THE POLICE.

VASQUEZ IS BEING HELD IN THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL ON A $25,000 DOLLARS BOND.

CBS-14