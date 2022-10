DAMAGED L-E-C WALLS MAY BE REPLACED SOON

THE DAMAGE TO SEVERAL WALLS THAT BLEW OVER RECENTLY AT THE CONSTRUCTION SITE OF THE NEW CITY-COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER MAY BE REAPIRED SOONER THAN LATER.

COUNTY SUPERVISOR ROCKY DEWITT, WHO SERVES ON THE JAIL AUTHORITY OVERSEEING THE PROJECT, GAVE AN UPDATE AT TUESDAY AFTERNOON’S COUNTY SUPERVISOR MEETING:

LECWALL1 OC…..NOT COMPLETE. :18

BUT WITH THE DAMAGED WALL SECTIONS BEING RECAST, REPAIRS COULD BEGIN SOONER THAN EXPECTED:

LECWALL2 OC………FIVE WEEKS. :14

THE 40 FOOT WALL SLABS BLEW DOWN EARLIER THIS MONTH WHEN WINDS WERE GUSTING AT AROUND 50 MILES AN HOUR.