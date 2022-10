SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING LIFE FOR MURDER DIES IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING A LIFE SENTENCE FOR FIRST DEGREE MURDER HAS DIED IN PRISON.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS 66-YEAR-OLD SIMON CURTIS TUNSTALL WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD DUE TO NATURAL CAUSES LAST FRIDAY NIGHT AT 11:14 P.M.

TUNSTALL HAD BEEN IN HOSPICE CARE AT THE IOWA MEDICAL AND CLASSIFICATION CENTER WHERE HE HAD BEEN HOUSED DUE TO CHRONIC ILLNESS.

TUNSTALL HAD BEEN SERVING HIS LIFE SENTENCE SINCE MARCH 31ST OF 1987 FOR THE SHOOTING DEATH OF JEFFREY JONES IN JONES’S APARTMENT ON AUGUST 31ST OF 1986.

TUNSTALL AND TWO CO-DEFENDANTS, STEVEN FRASIER AND JAMES SIMPSON, WERE EACH CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY IN THE CASE.