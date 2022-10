RED RIBBON WEEK CELEBRATES DRUG FREE LIFESTYLE

THIS IS RED RIBBON WEEK IN AMERICA, WHICH CALLS ATTENTION TO DRUG MISUSE PREVENTION AND AWARENESS.

GOVERNORS FROM OUR FIVE STATE AREA HAVE ISSUED PROCLAMATIONS ENCOURAGING CITIZENS TO DEMONSTRATE THEIR COMMITMENT TO A DRUG-FREE LIFESTYLE.

RED RIBBON WEEK BEGAN FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF D-E-A SPECIAL AGENT ENRIQUE “KIKI” CAMARENA, WHO WAS KIDNAPPED, TORTURED AND MURDERED IN 1985 BY DRUG TRAFFICKERS IN MEXICO.

AFTER HIS DEATH, PEOPLE BEGAN WEARING RED RIBBONS TO HONOR HIS SACRIFICE.

MILLIONS OF PEOPLE IN AMERICA THIS WEEK WILL WEAR RED RIBBONS, TAKE PART IN COMMUNITY ANTI-DRUG EVENTS AND PLEDGE TO LIVE DRUG-FREE LIVES.

CITY HALL IN SIOUX CITY WILL SHINE RED AT NIGHT THIS WEEK TO HONOR CAMERENA AND BRING ATTENTION TO RED RIBBON WEEK.