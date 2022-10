IOWA PHEASANT SEASON TO BEGIN THIS WEEKEND

IOWA HUNTERS WILL BE SEARCHING THE COUNTRYSIDE FOR PHEASANTS STARTING THIS COMING WEEKEND.

NATE CARR, A D-N-R CONSERVATION OFFICER IN HAMILTON AND HARDIN COUNTIES, SAYS ALL FACTORS POINT TO A GOOD SEASON AHEAD.

CARR OFFERS A FEW REMINDERS FOR IOWA’S PHEASANT HUNTERS, BE THEY NEW TO THE SPORT OR SEASONED VETERANS.

A HUNTER’S ATTIRE IS ALSO IMPORTANT, NOT ONLY TO KEEP THEM WARM BUT TO KEEP THEM SAFE.

ANOTHER RULE FOR HUNTERS IS TO MAKE SURE YOU GET PERMISSION FROM PROPERTY OWNERS TO GO ON PRIVATE LAND. THE SEASON RUNS OCTOBER 29TH THROUGH JANUARY 10TH. LEARN MORE AT IOWADNR.GOV.