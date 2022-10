IOWA CANDIDATES CONTINUE PUSH FOR VOTES

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SPOKE SATURDAY AT A FUNDRAISER HOSTED BY FELLOW REPUBLICAN JONI ERNST. REYNOLDS, WHO IS UP FOR REELECTION THIS YEAR, MADE A PITCH FOR ALL THE REPUBLICANS RUNNING — AND STARTED AT THE TOP OF THE TICKET.

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY, AT THE SAME EVENT, EMPHASIZED THE TEAM CONCEPT, TOO.

A WEEK AGO, A DES MOINES REGISTER IOWA POLL SUGGESTED GRASSLEY’S IN HIS TOUGHEST RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN SINCE 1980. MIKE FRANKEN, GRASSLEY’S DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT, CAMPAIGNED IN SIX CITIES THIS WEEKEND.

ON SUNDAY, DEIDRE DEJEAR — THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR — URGED A CROWD OF DEMOCRATS TO GET OUT OF THEIR COMFORT ZONES AND GO DOOR-TO-DOOR TO REACH VOTERS.

EARLY VOTING IN IOWA STARTED LAST WEDNESDAY. ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST FORMS — FOR VOTING-BY-MAIL — ARE DUE IN COUNTY AUDITOR’S AT THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS TODAY (MONDAY).

YOU MAY VOTE EARLY IN PERSON AT A COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE. SOME COUNTIES HAVE SATELLITE VOTING CENTERS OPERATING IN THE LEAD-UP TO ELECTION DAY.

