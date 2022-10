HELP DECIDE WHICH NOVEL “SIOUX CITY READS”

YOU CAN HELP THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY SELECT THE NEXT BOOK TO BE FEATURED IN COMMUNITY READING PROGRAMS OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS BY CASTING A VOTE FOR ONE OF THREE NOVELS.

LIBRARY DIRECTOR HELEN RIGDON SAYS IT’S PART OF THE “SIOUX CITY READS” PROGRAM:

THE TITLES OF THE THREE NOVELS ARE “THE LIONESS”, “CALLING FOR A BLANKET DANCE”, AND “ON A NIGHT OF A THOUSAND STARS”.

COPIES OF EACH TITLE ARE AVAILABLE FOR CHECK OUT AT ANY SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY LOCATION OR THROUGH THE LIBRARY’S LIBBY APP.

THE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED THIS DECEMBER.