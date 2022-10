DAY OF THE DEAD ACTIVITIES UNDERWAY AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

ACTIVITIES CELEBRATING “DIA DE LOS MUERTOS” OR DAY OF THE DEAD IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ARE UNDERWAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

MUSEUM EDUCATION CURATOR THERESA WEAVER-BASYE SAYS THE DAY OF THE DEAD CELEBRATES FRIENDS AND FAMILY WHO HAVE PASSED AWAY.

SHE SAYS ALTARS CREATED BY LOCAL FAMILY MEMBERS ARE ON DISPLAY AT THE MUSEUM, WHICH INCLUDE MARIGOLDS AND FAVORITE OR MEANINGFUL ITEMS OF THE DECEASED:

THE MUSEUM WILL HOST OTHER ACTIVITIES INCLUDING ONE THURSDAY EVENING:

THE ALTARS WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 5TH.