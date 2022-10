CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR AN ARMED SUSPECT WHO ROBBED THE CHECK INTO CASH BUSINESS AT 1760 HAMILTON BOULEVARD THIS (MONDAY) MORNING.

POLICE SAY THE MALE SUSPECT WEARING A MASK AND DRESSED IN BLACK CLOTHING ENTERED THE BUSINESS AROUND 10AM, POINTED A GUN AT THE TWO EMPLOYEES AND DEMANDED CASH.

HE THEN FLED THE STORE ON FOOT WITH A WHITE TRASHBAG CONTAINING THE MONEY.

POLICE HAVE SEARCHED THE PERRY CREEK AND GILMAN TERRACE AREA FOR THE ROBBER.

THEY ARE ALSO CHECKING SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM NEARBY BUSINESSES.

Photo by CBS-14