ONAWA BANK ROBBED FRIDAY MORNING

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A BANK ROBBERY IN ONAWA, IOWA FRIDAY MORNING.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10AM AT BANK FIRST LOCATED AT 902 10TH STREET.

THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS AN INDIVIDUAL ENTERED THE BANK AND BRANDISHED A WEAPON.

THERE’S NO DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT OR TYPE OF WEAPON USED.

THE WEST MONONA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN, WITH THE SCHOOL DISTRICT RELEASING A STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK THAT THE LOCKDOWN WAS BECAUSE OF THE BANK ROBBERY.

THAT LOCKDOWN WAS LIFTED AROUND NOON.

MONONA COUNTY IS BEING ASSISTED BY THE FBI AND THE WOODBURY AND IDA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENTS IN THE INVESTIGATION.

