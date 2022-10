GOSS KEYNOTES SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE LUNCHEON

THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE HELD ITS ANNUAL MEETING FRIDAY AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARRIOTT RIVERFRONT.

ERNIE GOSS, THE CHAIR OF CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY’S ECONOMICS DEPARTMENT, KEYNOTED THE LUNCHEON ON OUR CURRENT ECONOMIC STATE IN AMERICA.

TSI3 OC…….BOTH FEEL BAD. :19

GOSS GAVE HIS VIEWS ABOUT WHAT’S AHEAD, STARTING WITH INTEREST RATES:

TSI4 OC……..RESERVE SYSTEM. :15

HE SAYS THE 30 YEAR MORTGAGE RATE WILL ALSO GO HIGHER.AND SAID SHORT TERM BONDS WERE A GOOD INVESTMENT RIGHT NOW, BUT DIDN’T RECCOMEND LONG TERM BONDS BEYOND 2 YEARS.

GOSS ALSO ENCOURAGED EVERYONE TO BUY LOCAL, THAT HELPING LOCAL SMALL BUSINESS IS A GREAT WAY TO BUILD YOUR LOCAL ECONOMY.

OUTGOING T-S-I CHAIRMAN MIKE WELLS GAVE A REPORT ON THE PAST TWO YEARS WHILE THE NEW CHAIRMAN, LANCE MORGAN MADE REMARKS ABOUT THE COMMUNITY BECOMING MORE OF A BLUE COLLAR TOWN THAT SHOULD EMBRACE ITS DIVERSITY.