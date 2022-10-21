Expectations and Experience Abound for Briar Cliff Men’s Basketball

When the Briar Cliff University Men’s Basketball team tips off the 2022-23 season they will do so with four returning starters and their top five scorers to a team that shared the GPAC regular season championship going 15-5 in league play. With such a great deal of talent returning coach Mark Svagera knows that the target is squarely on the Chargers back.

Floor general Jaden Kleinhesselink, a returning honorable mention All-American, sets the tone for his teammates on a daily basis.

Junior Quinn Vesey is excited for his senior season after averaging 11.5 points per game last year. Vesey is a tremendous shooter from behind the arc hitting at a 44% clip; but he says that everyone is capable of hitting a big shot.

Matthew Stilwell, a defensive specialist, lead the Chargers with 36 steals, while scoring 7.4 points per game off the bench enjoys the everyday challenges of play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and think’s the Chargers have a chance to excel with good team defense.

The Chargers open up the season October 28th against Dakota State. The home opener will see Briar Cliff take on one of the top NAIA programs in William Penn on November 4th.