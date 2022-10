ERNST ROAST & RIDE SET FOR SATURDAY

AN EVENT THAT HAS BECOME ONE OF THE LARGEST ANNUAL GATHERINGS FOR IOWA REPUBLICANS IS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY.

SENATOR JONI ERNST IS HOSTING HER “ROAST AND RIDE” FUNDRAISER AND FELLOW G-O-P SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY WILL BE AMONG THE SPEAKERS.

POLLS SUGGEST GRASSLEY’S IN HIS TOUGHEST CAMPAIGN SINCE 1980 AND REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST ERIC WOOLSON SAYS THE VALUE OF THE ROAST AND RIDE IS THAT IT WILL ATTRACT G-O-P VOTERS FROM ALL ACROSS THE STATE.

WOOLSON WAS A SPOKESMAN FOR GRASSLEY’S 2010 CAMPAIGN, WHEN GRASSLEY WON RE-ELECTION BY A 30 POINT MARGIN.

ERNST HELD HER FIRST “ROAST AND RIDE” FUNDRAISER IN 2015.

SHE SAYS THIS SATURDAY REPUBLICANS WILL GET A CHANCE TO SEE GRASSLEY, AS WELL AS GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND THREE G-O-P CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES.

THE SPEAKING PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO START AROUND NOON AT THE STATE FAIRGROUNDS, BUT BEFORE THAT ERNST IS HOSTING TWO OTHER EVENTS.

THERE’LL BE A MID-MORNING MOTORCYCLE RIDE AND AN EARLY MORNING “RUCK MARCH.”

IT’S A FAST-PACED WALK, WITH PARTICIPANTS CARRYING A BACKPACK.

IN THE MILITARY, A “RUCK MARCH” TYPICALLY HAS SOLDIERS COVERING RUGGED TERRAIN AND CARRYING PACKS WEIGHING AT LEAST 45 POUNDS.

ERNST’S RUCK MARCH WILL BE HELD ON THE STATE FAIRGROUNDS.

