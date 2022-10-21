Briar Cliff Women Begin Season with High Hopes

Tip off to the Briar Cliff University Women’s basketball season brings the beginning of a new era for the Chargers and new head coach Brian Ortmeier. For Ortmeier, the decision was easy to want to become the Chargers head coach.

The Chargers return all five starters, four All-GPAC selections and several key bench players from last year’s NAIA National Tournament team.

The offense will revolve around first team all-conference selection Madelyn Dietchler who averaged 14.6 points per game with five double doubles last season, all everything guard Payton Slaughter, and Konnor Sudmann who also averaged in double figures with 10.6 points per game.

Kennedy Benne begins her junior having started for BCU since day 1. While she has the ability to score in bunches; defense is where she earns her stripes.

With the GPAC conference being so deep having a talented bench can be the difference maker for a team to make a deep tournament run and Briar Cliff added local product Peyton Wingert, a graduate transfer from Midland, to the mix as a grad transfer. Wingert was a second team all GPAC selection last season and is a part of the 1,000 point club at Midland. With a 17.8 points per game average last season, she’s ready to contribute in big ways for the Chargers. For Wingert putting a Briar Cliff jersey on to compete is following in her families footsteps.

The Chargers begin the season with three straight home games before the home opener at the Newman Flanagan Center on Wednesday, November 9th against Presentation College.