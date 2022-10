SCHOOL BUS & SEMI COLLIDE NEAR MARCUS

FOUR PEOPLE WERE HOSPITALIZED WHEN A SEMI COLLIDED WITH A SCHOOL BUS THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING IN CHEROKEE COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SEMI HAULING GRAIN WAS NORTHBOUND ON F AVENUE EAST OF MARCUS AROUND 7:35 A.M. AND FAILED TO STOP AT A STOP SIGN.

THE SEMI COLLIDED WITH A SCHOOL BUS FROM THE MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN REMSEN UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT THAT WAS WESTBOUND ON 470TH STREET.

THE CHEROKEE COUNTY SHERIFF CONFIRMS THAT THREE STUDENTS AND THE ADULT BUS DRIVER, 62-YEAR-OLD LESLIE PEDERSEN OF CLEGHORN, WERE TAKEN TO THE CHEROKEE HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

AT LEAST THREE OTHER STUDENTS WERE EXAMINED AT THE SCENE BUT NOT TRANSPORTED.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI, 61-YEAR-OLD JAMES NIEUWENHUIS OF HOSPERS, WAS NOT INJURED.

UPDATED 11:33 A.M. / 1:18 P.M. 10/20/22

PHOTO BY CBS-14