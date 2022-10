FOUR INJURED IN CRASH NEAR LUTON

FOUR PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT NEAR LUTON THURSDAY MORNING.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE CRASH OCCURRED ON HIGHWAY 141 AROUND 8:10 A.M. WHEN THE VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD AND STRUCK A TREE.

THE FEMALE ADULT DRIVER AND THREE CHILDREN WHO WERE PASSENGERS WERE INJURED.

THE DRIVER SUSTAINED SERIOUS INJURIES AND THE CHILDREN’S INJURIES WERE DESCRIBED AS NON-LIFE THREATENING.

IT’S NOT KNOWN AT THIS TIME WHY THE VEHICLE LEFT THE ROADWAY.