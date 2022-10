ERNST SAYS U.S. MUST KEEP SUPPORTING UKRAINE

AS SOME OF HER FELLOW REPUBLICANS CALL FOR DEEP CUTS OR AN END TO U-S AID FOR UKRAINE, IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST SUGGESTS THAT WOULD BE A DANGEROUS STEP.

THE REPUBLICAN POISED TO BE HOUSE SPEAKER IF THE G-O-P GAINS CONTROL OF CONGRESS NEXT YEAR SAYS THE G-O-P WILL NO LONGER GIVE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION A BLANK CHECK FOR THE WAR IN UKRAINE — AND WILL INSIST ON A PLAN FOR ENDING THE CONFLICT.

WHILE ERNST AGREES UNLIMITED SPENDING ON THE WAR EFFORT IS UNWISE, SHE SAYS THE U.S. NEEDS TO KEEP SUPPORTING UKRAINE.

HOWEVER, ERNST SAYS THAT DOESN’T MEAN CONGRESS SHOULD SPECIFY EXACTLY WHAT WEAPONS AND MILITARY EQUIPMENT IS SHIPPED THERE.

THE U-S DEFENSE DEPARTMENT IS COORDINATING ALL THE MILITARY AID THE UNITED STATES AND ITS ALLIES ARE PROVIDING UKRAINE IN ITS FIGHT AGAINST PUTIN’S MILITARY.

IN 2014, ERNST BECAME THE FIRST FEMALE COMBAT VETERAN ELECTED TO THE U.S. SENATE. IN LATE 2015, SHE RETIRED FROM THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD AS A LIEUTENANT COLONEL.

SHE IS NOW PART OF SENATE G-O-P LEADERSHIP AS THE VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE SENATE REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE.