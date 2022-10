CITY TO CONDUCT LITTER CLEAN UP EFFORT SATURDAY

THIS SATURDAY IS THE 22ND DAY OF THE MONTH, WHICH MEANS THE CITY HOPES RESIDENTS WILL TAKE PART IN THE MONTHLY 22 ON 22 LITTER EVENT.

CITIZENS TAKE A TRASHBAG AND SIMPLY GO OUT AND PICK UP 22 PIECES OF LITTER AROUND THEIR HOME, NEIGHBORHOOD OR WORKPLACE.

THE PLEDGE IS TO PICK UP 22 PIECES OF LITTER ON THE 22ND OF EVERY MONTH THROUGH 2022.

THE CAMPAIGN NEXT YEAR WILL BE 23 ON 23, AND SO FORTH.

SUPPLIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR LITTER PICK UP EFFORTS AT ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES ON THE 4TH FLOOR OF CITY HALL, ALSO AT THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION OFFICE IN THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER PLUS AT DOWNTOWN PARTNERS LOCATED AT 418 PIERCE AND AT THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AT 101 PIERCE STREET.