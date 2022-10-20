Charger Dome – On Campus Recreation Center Planned for Briar Cliff University

Briar Cliff University Interim President Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, Interim President

is excited to announce a new fundraising campaign for Briar Cliff University –

an on-campus indoor recreation center, the Charger Dome. The University has secured a lead gift. Fundraising efforts are underway, with a goal nearing $12M for the project. Naming opportunities ranging from $250k to $10M are available.

As we’ve navigated conversations around Briar Cliff’s facility needs, we consistently heard

requests for better accommodations for health and wellness, student organizations and

activities, and athletic practice facilities. This is one project aimed at meeting some of these needs. The new indoor recreation center will better support students, employees, and the community.

The dome will support our current availability-strained athletic facility schedule, further

supporting football, golf, soccer, softball, and track. It will also provide space for intramurals, academic research, and an option for community partners to host camps, games, and other activities.

It will be a space for the community. The Charger Dome will be a 100,400-square-foot inflatable structure providing a turf playing field, 3 to 4-lane track, concessions, and other accommodations. It will be located where the Guarneri Practice Fields are currently, on the west side of campus. A 25,000-square-foot parking lot will also accompany the structure.

At the completion of the project, the Briar Cliff plans to redirect all services currently held at the South Sioux City facility to the on-campus facility, providing better access to students and employees. The dome in South Sioux City has served us well over the years by providing an alternative location for athletics. However, we are limited in the scope of use due to it being offsite. As we continue to evaluate how to better serve our students and the community, bringing an indoor recreation center to campus helped solve some of these needs.



As we have had initial conversations around this project, we have been met with great

excitement and optimism. We are so appreciative of the community’s support and

encouragement. Briar Cliff University has many exciting days ahead.

Additional information about the project can be found at briarcliff.edu/charger-dome.