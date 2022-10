STRONG WINDS BLOW DOWN WALLS AT NEW LOCAL L-E-C PROJECT

LAST WEEKS STRONG WINDS HAVE DAMAGED THE NEW COUNTY AND CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

RON WIECK, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE AUTHORITY OVERSEEING THE PROJECT, SAYS THE 40 TO 50 MILE PER HOUR WINDS TOPPLED OVER 40 FOOT HIGH WALL PANELS THAT HAD BEEN CONSTRUCTED:

LECFALL1 OC…..ACTUALLY HAPPENED. :24

WIECK SAYS NO WORKERS WERE IN THE VICINITY WHEN THE WALLS CAME DOWN:

LECFALL2 OC…………WAS INJURED. ;07

WIECK DOESN’T HAVE A COMPLETED DAMAGE ESTIMATE YET BECAUSE THE INVESTIGATION IS STILL CONTINUING, AND IS HOPEFUL IT WILL BE COVERED BY INSURANCE:

LECFALL3 OC…….WHEN WE GET THEM. :25

HE SAYS UNFORTUNATELY THE WALLS THAT TOPPLED WILL HAVE TO BE COMPLETELY REPLACED:

LECFALL4 OC……….BE REPLACED. :05

WHILE THAT PART OF THE PROJECT IS NOW DELAYED, WIECK SAYS WORK ELSEWHERE ON THE SITE CONTINUES:

LECFALL5 OC……..OTHER AREAS. :25

WIECK SAYS THE INVESTIGATION WILL DETERMINE THE EXTENT OF REPAIRS NECESSARY AND IF THE TIMELINE FOR THE NEW BUILDING IS AFFECTED BY A LARGE DEGREE.

File photo