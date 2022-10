SC SCHOOL DISTRICT HIRING FOR SEVERAL POSITIONS

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL BE HIGHLIGHTING SOME PART-TIME, FULL-TIME, AND FLEXIBLE JOBS IN AN UPCOMING CAREER FAIR NEXT MONTH.

THE JOB FAIR WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL, LOCATED AT 2101 OUTER DRIVE IN SIOUX CITY.

THE POSITIONS INCLUDE FOOD SERVICE, INSTRUCTIONAL ASSISTANT, AND SUBSTITUTE BUS DRIVER AND BUS ASSISTANT.

THE DISTRICT’S HUMAN RESOURCES TEAM WILL BE ON HAND TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT PAY AND BENEFIT INFORMATION AND MORE.

INDIVIDUALS WILL ALSO RECEIVE INFORMATION ABOUT AVAILABLE BONUSES FOR HIGH-NEED POSITIONS.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED.