RECYCLING PICKUP BACK TO NORMAL IN SOUTH SIOUX

A STATEMENT FROM THE CITY SAYS THE RECYCLING PICKUP WAS BACK TO NORMAL ON WEDNESDAY.

ON TUESDAY, A STAFF SHORTAGE LED GILL HAULING TO TEMPORARILY HALT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX THANKS ITS RESIDENTS FOR THEIR PATIENCE AND UNDERSTANDING.