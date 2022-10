EARLY VOTING UNDERWAY IN IOWA

EARLY VOTING IS UNDERWAY IN IOWA FOR THE UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION.

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS MANY PEOPLE ARE CASTING BALLOTS INSIDE THE EAST ENTRANCE OF THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER:

EARLY11 OC…GOING VERY WELL. :11

IT’S THE FIRST OF 20 CONSECUTIVE DAYS OF EARLY VOTING LEADING UP TO THE NOVEMBER 8TH ELECTION:

EARLY12 OC………ENVIRONMENT. :12

YOU MAY VOTE AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER BETWEEN 8 A.M. AND 4:30 P.M. EACH DAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 7TH.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE IS ALSO OPEN DURING THE SAME TIME WEEKDAYS FOR VOTERS