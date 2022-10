DROUGHT CONTINUES TO PLAGUE MIDWEST YARDS & FIELDS

THE ONGOING DROUGHT CONDITIONS HAVE PRODUCED AREAS IN THE TRI-STATE REGION WHERE GROUND MOISTURE IS NOW TEN TO FIFTEEN INCHES BELOW NORMAL.

DENNIS TODEY, HEAD OF THE MIDWEST CLIMATE HUB IN AMES IOWA, SAYS TRENDS AND TIMING DON’T LOOK GOOD FOR ANY SUBSTANTIAL MOISTURE

TODEY SAYS FROST CAN GO DEEP INTO DRY SOILS:

CLIMATE TRENDS POINT TO A THIRD YEAR OF A LA NINA, WHICH NORMALLY LEADS TO MORE PRECIPITATION.

TODEY SAYS SNOW AFTER FREEZE UP WON’T MAKE MUCH OF A DIFFERENCE:

THE WORST OF THE DROUGHT NOW EXTENDS FROM SOUTHERN SOUTH DAKOTA INTO EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA.