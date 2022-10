CAMERAS LEAD TO FEWER STOPPED SCHOOL BUS VIOLATIONS

MOST OF THE SCHOOL BUSES USED BY THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ARE NOW EQUIPPED WITH VIDEO CAMERAS.

THOSE CAMERAS ARE ACTIVATED WHEN THE BUSES ARE STOPPED WITH STOP ARMS EXTENDED TO RECORD DRIVERS WHO ILLEGALLY PASS THE BUSES WHEN STUDENTS ARE GETTING ON OR OFF.

CHRIS WELLENSTEIN, THE DISTRICT’S TRANSPORTATION SUPERVISOR, SAYS MANY DRIVERS ARE NOW AWARE OF THE CAMERAS, SO VIOLATIONS ARE NOT AS FREQUENT:

HE SAYS THE VIDEO EVIDENCE IS USUALLY REVEALING AS TO WHO IS DRIVING BY THE BUS:

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS IF YOU PASS A STOPPED SCHOOL BUS, IT WILL COST YOU.

THE OWNER OF THE VEHICLE WILL RECEIVE THE CITATION:

A SECOND OFFENSE MAY RESULT IN A FINE RANGING FROM $315 UP TO $1875 WITH A 90 DAY LICENSE SUSPENSION.

THERE WERE 115 VIOLATIONS RECORDED LAST YEAR, WITH 45 OF THOSE RESULTING IN CITATIONS.