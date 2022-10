MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN DANBURY

SOMEBODY WHO BOUGHT A POWERBALL TICKET AT A CONVENIENCE STORE IN DANBURY, IOWA HAS WON A LOTTERY PRIZE OF $1 MILLION DOLLARS.

THE WINNING TICKET WAS PURCHASED AT KCK’S FOOD AND FUEL ON IOWA HIGHWAY 175 IN DANBURY AND CAME WITHIN ONE NUMBER OF HAVING AT LEAST A SHARE OF THE $485 MILLION JACKPOT.

THE DANBURY TICKET MATCHED THE FIRST FIVE NUMBERS BUT MISSED THE POWERBALL TO WIN THE MILLION DOLLAR PRIZE.

MONDAY NIGHT’S WINNING NUMBERS WERE: 19-30-36-46-60 AND POWERBALL 25. THE POWER PLAY NUMBER WAS 3.

NO ONE MATCHED ALL SIX NUMBERS TO WIN THE JACKPOT, SO THE BIG PRIZE CLIMBS TO AN ESTIMATED $508 MILLION ANNUITY FOR WEDNESDAY.

KCK’S FOOD AND FUEL WILL RECEIVE A $1,000 BONUS FROM THE IOWA LOTTERY FOR SELLING THE MILLION DOLLAR TICKET.