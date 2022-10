LINCOLN’S WARHORSE CASINO HAS BIG OPENING WEEK

NEBRASKA’S FIRST STATE LICENSED CASINO IS GENERATING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN REVENUE.

THE NEBRASKA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN GENERATED NEARLY 286-THOUSAND-DOLLARS IN REVENUE DURING ITS FIRST WEEK OF OPERATION.

THE CASINO OPENED FOR BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 24TH WITH 433 SLOT MACHINES.

AN EXPANSION OF THE CASINO WILL ADD TABLE GAMES AND OTHER AMENITIES IN THE NEXT YEAR.

A SECOND WARHORSE CASINO IS ALSO UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN OMAHA.

Photo provided