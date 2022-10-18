Iowa State WBB No. 8 in Associated Press Preseason Poll

AMES, Iowa – The anticipation for the 2022-23 Iowa State women’s basketball season continued to build on Tuesday with the Cyclones landing at No. 8 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll.

This is the Cyclones’ second-highest preseason national ranking in program history, with only the 1999-00 season’s No. 7 starting point being better.

The national respect for the ISU squad also goes with the respect within the Big 12 given earlier this month when the conference’s coaches put ISU atop the Big 12 Preseason Poll.

Expectations are high for the Cyclones after Bill Fennelly’s squad set a program-record with 28 wins last season and returned to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010. The 2021-22 Cyclones also set a record for conference victories in a season with 14.

Many familiar faces return for this Iowa State squad, led by 2022-23 Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Ashley Joens. The two-time defending Cheryl Miller Award winner was also a unanimous selection for the All-Big 12 Preseason Team and was joined by Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan, both of whom were also All-Big 12 First Team selections at the end of 2021-22.

The Cyclones make their first appearance in Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 2 for an exhibition against Winona State prior to the regular season kickoff against Cleveland State on Monday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at Hilton.

Season tickets are on sale now through the Iowa State Athletics Ticket Office. Single-game tickets will go on sale tomorrow.