UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY FORUM WILL DISCUSS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY WILL HOLD ITS FALL EDUCATIONAL FORUM AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM TUESDAY NIGHT.

MONIQUE SCARLETT FOUNDED THE ORGANIZATION THAT SUPPORTS UNITY BETWEEN CITIZENS AND LOCAL POLICE SIX YEARS AGO:

UNITY7 OC………TO DEVELOP. :20

THIS FORUM WILL FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES THAT POLICE AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS ARE FACED WITH:

UNITY8 OC……..DEPTH OF IT. :14

POLICE OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THE DEPARTMENT HAS DEVELOPED COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS TO HELP WITH CALLS DEALING WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES:

UNITY9 OC…….OUR REALM. :23

A SIX PERSON PANEL WILL DISCUSS THOSE ISSUES AND ANSWER QUESTIONS AT THE COMMUNITY FORUM.

THE MEETING RUNS FROM 6PM UNTIL 8PM AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.