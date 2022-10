PRE-TEEN FAMILY FORUMS TO FOCUS ON YOUTH ISSUES

SIOUXLAND MAGAZINE WILL PRESENT A PAIR OF PUBLIC FORUMS ON EMPOWERING OUR YOUTH IN THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.

ORGANIZER STACIE ANDERSON SAYS THE FORUMS WILL DEAL WITH THE STRESS AND PROBLEMS FACING OUR LOCAL YOUTH TODAY:

ANDERSON SAYS FOUR SPEAKERS WILL COVER KEY TOPICS FOCUSING ON PRE-TEENS INCLUDING FAMILY COMMUNICATION, COPING WITH BULLYING AND AGGRESSION, CELLPHONE USE AND ONLINE SAFETY:

THERE WILL BE FREE PIZZA AT EACH EVENT WITH THE FIRST ONE THIS THURSDAY FROM 5:30-7 P.M. AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COLLEGE CENTER AND THE SECOND ON TUESDAY,

OCTOBER 25TH AT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB ON PEARL STREET IN SIOUX CITY:

THE EVENTS ARE FREE AND FAMILIES AND ATTENDEES ARE ASKED TO PRE-REGISTER.

THE LINK IS https:www.surveymonkey.com/r/FeelingSafe2022