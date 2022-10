BACON CREEK PARK TROUT RESTOCKING SET FOR OCT. 24TH

THE IOWA D-N-R’S FALL TROUT STOCKING GETS UNDERWAY WEDNESDAY WITH SEVERAL STOPS AROUND THE STATE IN THE COMING WEEKS.

THE D-N-R PLANS TO RESTOCK THE LAKE IN BACON CREEK PARK IN SIOUX CITY NEXT MONDAY, OCTOBER 24TH, AT 1:30 P.M.

FISHERIES SUPERVISOR MIKE STEUCK SAYS THEY’LL STOCK 18 LAKES AND PONDS ACROSS THE STATE:

TROUT5 OC……….MORE FISH” :11

THE STOCKING IS TO ALLOW EVERYONE A CHANCE TO CATCH TROUT CLOSE TO WHERE THEY LIVE.

STEUCK SAYS THE FISH THAT ARE STOCKED ARE EASY TO CATCH.

TROUT6 OC………BEFORE YOU GO” :15

HE SAYS YOU DON’T NEED ANY SPECIAL GEAR TO CATCH THESE TROUT — BUT YOU DO NEED A FISHING LICENSE AND A TROUT STAMP FOR WHAT’S BECOME A POPULAR ACTIVITY IN THE STATE:

TROUT7 OC……….TO THE SPRING. :16

THE DROUGHT HAS BROUGHT WATER LEVELS DOWN IN SOME AREAS, BUT STEUCK SAYS THEY ARE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT WATER TEMPERATURES WHEN STOCKING THE TROUT.

TROUT8 OC……….COMMUNITY PONDS” :12

FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT TROUT FISHING REGULATIONS ON THE DNR WEBPAGE AT IOWADNR.GOV AND CLICK ON THE TROUT FISHING TAB.