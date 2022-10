WOODBURY VOTERS MAY CALL FOR FREE RIDE TO THE POLLS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY WILL GIVE VOTERS A RIDE TO THE POLLS WHEN EARLY VOTING GETS UNDERWAY ON WEDNESDAY.

THE ” SOULS TO THE POLLS” EFOORT IS FREE AND TAKES PLACE FROM OCTOBER 19TH THROUGH POLL CLOSING ON NOVEMBER 8TH.

ANYONE NEEDING TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE TO A VOTING LOCATION CAN CALL 712-294-4670.

YOU MAY ALSO USE THE GOOGLE LINK: HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/HQQP1CT6FDH362WS9