IOWA GOVERNOR CANDIDATES DEBATE MONDAY EVENING

IOWA REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL DEBATE ISSUES WITH HER DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT DEIDRA DEJEAR IN JOHNSTON THIS (MONDAY) EVENING IN THE IOWA PBS STUDIOS.

THE HOUR-LONG DEBATE WILL BEGIN AT 7 P.M. AND WILL BE HOSTED BY IOWA PRESS MODERATOR KAY HENDERSON OF RADIO IOWA.

REYNOLDS, THE INCUMBENT, IS SEEKING ANOTHER FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE.

SHE AND DEJEAR WILL ANSWER QUESTIONS FROM POLITICAL REPORTERS DAVE PRICE OF WHO-TV AND ERIN MURPHY OF THE GAZETTE.

THE DEBATE WILL AIR LIVE ON STATEWIDE IOWA PBS AND BE STREAMED ON IOWAPBS.ORG, YOUTUBE, TWITTER AND FACEBOOK.