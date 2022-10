IDA GROVE MAN INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH

ONE DRIVER SUSTAINED CRITICAL INJURIES IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY SHORTLY AFTER NOON ON HIGHWAY 59 NEAR IDA GROVE.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SOUTHBOUND CAR CROSSED THE CENTER LINE INTO THE NORTHBOUND LANE AND STRUCK THE DRIVERS SIDE OF AN ONCOMING F-350 PICKUP PULLING

A LIVESTOCK TRAILER.

THE CAR ENTERED A DITCH AT THE ENTRANCE TO COBB MEMORIAL PARK.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR, 35-YEAR-OLD ALAN KENNEDY OF IDA GROVE, WAS FLOWN TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE DRIVER OF THE TRUCK AND TRAILER, 71-YEAR-OLD KENNETH HURLEY OF ODEBOLT, WAS NOT INJURED.