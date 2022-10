DAED WOMAN FOUND IN CAR TRUNK AFTER TROOPER PURSUIT

A TEXAS MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN NEBRASKA FACING A MURDER CHARGE IN TEXAS AFTER HIS CAR WAS STOPPED BY NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND A DEAD WOMAN WAS FOUND IN THE TRUNK.

NEBRASKA AUTHORITIES WERE NOTIFIED FRIDAY ABOUT A WANTED 17-YEAR-OLD TEXAS HOMICIDE SUSPECT WHO WAS THOUGHT TO BE DRIVING IN NEBRASKA.

TROOPERS LOCATED THE VEHICLE AROUND 3 P.M. HEADING WESTBOUND ON INTERSTATE 80 NEAR GRAND ISLAND.

WHEN A TROOPER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP, THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE FLED AT SPEEDS IN EXCESS OF 110 MILES PER HOUR.

NINE MILES LATER THE CAR STRUCK THE REAR OF A SEMI, LEFT THE ROADWAY, AND STRUCK A TREE, RESULTING IN THE DRIVER SUSTAINING SEVERE INJURIES.

TROOPERS FOUND A DECEASED WOMAN IN THE TRUNK OF THE CAR.

SHE WAS IDENTIFIED SATURDAY AS 49-YEAR-OLD MICHELLE ROENZ, WHO WAS MISSING FROM HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS SINCE THURSDAY.

THE 17-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT HAS BEEN TRANSFERRED FROM A HOSPITAL IN GRAND ISLAND TO AN OMAHA HOSPITAL FOR ONGOING TREATMENT OF INJURIES..

HE HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED BY AUTHORITIES.

FILE PHOTO