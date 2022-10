SOUTH SIOUX CITY SUES TO RECOVER OPIOID ADDICTION DAMAGES

SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS INCREASING EFFORTS TO RECOVER DAMAGES FROM FIRMS INVOLVED WITH MANUFACTURING AND MARKETING OPIOIDS.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS ITS TO RECOVER HEALTH CARE COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH LOCAL ADDICTION TREATMENT AND REHABILITATION SERVICES AND EMERGENCY RESPONDER AND LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING:

OXY1 OC………OF OUR AREA. :20

HEDQUIST SAYS THE EFFORT HAS BEEN UNDERWAY FOR OVER A YEAR WITH SOME OF THE MONEY ALREADY COMING IN THROUGH THE STATE:

OXY2 OC………IN OUR COMMUNITY. :20

THE LATEST EFFORT INVOLVES SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND SARPY COUNTY FILING A FEDERAL LAWSUIT TUESDAY TO OBTAIN DAMAGES FROM MCKINSEY & COMPANY, A NATIONAL CONSULTING FIRM, FOR ITS ROLE IN MARKETING OXYCONTIN FOR MANUFACTURER PURDUE PHARMA.

IT’S ONE OF SEVERAL SIMILAR FEDERAL LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST MCKINSEY BY OTHER CITIES, COUNTIES AND OTHER ENTITIES NATIONWIDE.