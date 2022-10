SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT

A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE.

SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT DOOR KNOCKING IN THE DISTRICT TO MEET THE VOTERS:

SCHOLTEN SAYS THE FIRST DISTRICT VOTERS HAVE HAD PLENTY TO SAY TO HIM ABOUT CURRENT ISSUES:

SCHOLTEN KNOWS THAT IOWA’S HOUSE AND SENATE HAVE STRONG GOP MAJORITIES, BUT HE HOPES TO HAVE SOME BI-PARTISAN SUPPORT FOR SOME OF HIS IDEAS:

HE ALSO HAS A PROPOSAL TO END MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND NHL HOCKEY BLACKOUTS OF BROADCAST GAMES IN IOWA, BECAUSE THE CLOSEST TEAMS ARE SEVERAL HOURS AWAY AND MANY IN THE STATE CAN’T TRAVEL TO SEE THEM IN PERSON EASILY.